Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 563.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.