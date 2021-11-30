Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 178352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

