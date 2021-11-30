Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lifted by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 4.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

