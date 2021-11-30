Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,729 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $474,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 58.99%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

