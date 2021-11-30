Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 21,552 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

