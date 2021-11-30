Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Greenwich LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

