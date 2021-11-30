Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Media Solutions worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DMS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million and a P/E ratio of 49.40.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

