Northern Trust Corp Sells 364,853 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of DHI Group worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $264.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

