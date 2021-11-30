Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $98,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

