Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,425 shares of company stock valued at $203,363. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NWFL opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $219.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.55. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

