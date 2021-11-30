NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NOW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NOW by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 177,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

DNOW stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,770. The stock has a market cap of $922.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. NOW has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

