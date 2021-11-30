Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

