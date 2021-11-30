NuCypher Hits Market Cap of $637.94 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $637.94 million and $195.36 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00236338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,349,120,412 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.