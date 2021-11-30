NULS (NULS) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $51.18 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00066614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00093619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.81 or 0.07992950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.45 or 1.00388059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021726 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

