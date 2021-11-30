NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 17,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,789. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

