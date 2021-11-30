Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $302.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.