Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

