Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Retractable Technologies worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $299.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.73. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

