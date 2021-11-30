Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HBT Financial worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 382.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $530.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

