Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $813,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UWM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

