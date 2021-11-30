Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,482 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $404.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

