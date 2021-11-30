Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0956 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NXR opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

