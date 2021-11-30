NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

QRVO opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.77 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.72.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.