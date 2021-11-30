NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $262.42. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

