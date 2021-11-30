NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $331.89 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.83.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.46.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.