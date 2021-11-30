NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 259.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $223,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.71.

LII opened at $322.12 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,605 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

