NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $645.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.80. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

