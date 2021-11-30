NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 77.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 105.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $296.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $185.85 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

