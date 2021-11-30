NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.