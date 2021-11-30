NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA stock opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $834.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

