Nyzo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $79,662.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00065886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00094747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.35 or 0.08011124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,751.22 or 1.00546997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

