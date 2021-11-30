OAX (OAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,923.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $216,923.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00089159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.