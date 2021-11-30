Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.59

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

