ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.23 on Monday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

