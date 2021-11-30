Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.84

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

