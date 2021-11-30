Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $128.51

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.51, but opened at $121.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 77 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.02.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $490,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

