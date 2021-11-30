OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $53.75 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

