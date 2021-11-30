ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 5.7%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.84. Approximately 27,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,765,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,808,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

