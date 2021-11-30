ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

ONTF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million and a P/E ratio of -87.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $522,178.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth about $401,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 191.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

