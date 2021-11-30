ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 5,944 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

