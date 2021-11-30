Ontology Market Capitalization Hits $871.24 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Ontology has a total market cap of $871.24 million and approximately $144.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00220183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003272 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.00655780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00068139 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.