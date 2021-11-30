Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay Sells 4,004 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total value of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,962.02.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$62.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of C$54.67 and a 52-week high of C$69.79.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

