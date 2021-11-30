Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $27.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 733,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,735. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

