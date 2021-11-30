Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 167.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

