Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Orange County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

