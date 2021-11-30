Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 5846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

