Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 5846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.
Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
