O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $644.15 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $631.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

