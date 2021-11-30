O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $644.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

