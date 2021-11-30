Organto Foods Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38.

In other news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,955,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,322,645. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,049.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

