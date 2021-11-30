Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.14. 158,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 645,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -78.50.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
